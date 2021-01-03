Wheeling finances in good standing halfway through fiscal year

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- June 30th is the end of Wheeling’s fiscal year, but so far our finances are going strong here at the halfway point.

City manager Bob Herron says B and O tax has reduced due to the pandemic. But in other areas, our sales tax is up 11%.

“B and O tax for construction in light of what’s going on on I-70 is up. At this point, we’re in a fairly strong financial position.” bob Herron, Wheeling city manager

Herron adds we have applied for and received CARES ACT money from the Governor’s office. There’s about $9.1 M of it, and we still have another $2 M we may get.