Wheeling finances in good standing halfway through fiscal year

Ohio County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- June 30th is the end of Wheeling’s fiscal year, but so far our finances are going strong here at the halfway point.

City manager Bob Herron says B and O tax has reduced due to the pandemic. But in other areas, our sales tax is up 11%.

“B and O tax for construction in light of what’s going on on I-70 is up. At this point, we’re in a fairly strong financial position.”

bob Herron, Wheeling city manager

Herron adds we have applied for and received CARES ACT money from the Governor’s office. There’s about $9.1 M of it, and we still have another $2 M we may get.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video
Goodbye 2020
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter