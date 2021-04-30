Wheeling Fire Department eyeing new home for its headquarters

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The search for a new home for some of Wheeling’s bravest appears to be nearing it’s end.

It started years ago with a possible public safety building for both the police and fire departments. Now, Wheeling Police will have a new location inside the former OVMC, but what about the fire department?

Chief Larry Helms told 7News it appears the Wheeling Fire Department is about to have a place to start building a new headquarters.

They were limited to a certain area because of response districts, but they think they found the perfect spot on a nearly empty lot on 17th and Wood Streets.

It’s gonna be one of the best locations that we’re going to be able to use. It actually puts us more in between the two stations, the North Wheeling Station and the South Wheeling Station, and it will make our response districts much more conducive to our location. Chief Larry Helms, Wheeling Fire Department

Chief Helms explained it also helps with response time because of the accessibility to Route 2 and I-70.

The new headquarters is about much more than just a change in location. It’s also going to meet many needs of the fire department, that ultimately help keep you safe. First on the list is storage for equipment.

We even have stuff stored at the bus garage over on the island that we don’t have any place to house. So, that’ll give us the opportunity to actually house that equipment within out department so it makes it more easily accessible in the time of an emergency. Chief Larry Helms, Wheeling Fire Department

The fire department will also have more space to do training on location, have better bunk rooms for firefighters on shift and other conveniences for equipment maintenance.



Getting the property is just a start. There’s much more to go, but Chief Helms is optimistic they’re heading the right direction.

It’s still some time down the road but we’re getting closer, and that’s the main thing. Chief Larry Helms, Wheeling Fire Department

Wheeling City Council has the final say on if they will purchase the property. That’s expected to be discussed at the regular meeting next week.

Stay with 7News for updates.