Wheeling Fire Department Gains New High-Tech Ladder Truck

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The Wheeling Fire Department has gained a brand new 2021 Ladder Truck!

Fire Fighters have been doing training this week to learn all the new upgrades this truck has to offer.

It is equipped with a 100 foot aerial platform with a robotic nozzle, a 300 gallon tank, LED lighting features, additional storage space, and can pump 2,000 gallons per minute.

Our very own Taylor Long went up in the bucket this morning to get a feel for it herself!

This was such an awesome experience going up 100ft in the air on the new Ladder 1 Truck! @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/30scyetdBd — Taylor Long (@TaylorLongNews) February 5, 2021

“It’s always nice to have a new apparatus come in. They guys get excited about it, it’s a little bit of a morale boost. Also the most important thing is it provides more safety for the guys operating the fire scene. Also it’s better for the citizens. We have more capability for rescue and firefighting operations with this apparatus as opposed to our older apparatus.” Captain Steven Moore – Wheeling Fire Department

Captain Moore says it’s still going to a few weeks before it is ready for front-line service but they are moving right along with the training.