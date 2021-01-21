Wheeling Fire Department Releases 2020 Stats

WHEELING, W.Va. – Overall calls for fire and emergency medical services decreased in 2020, the first yearly decline in recent memory, according to the Wheeling Fire Department’s annual statistics released Thursday.

The department previously had a record-breaking year for service calls in 2019, however, despite the drop in calls, 2020 brought on several different challenges.



“Last year was quite an up and down hurdle for the department,” said Fire Chief Larry Helms. “Overall, our call volume dropped, including most categories of service. In the spring, people stayed at home, and continued to stay put throughout the year. We believe because of that, people were more attentive to their surroundings, which helped reduce household fire risks. We did not have many severe weather-related events as we did in previous years; vehicle crashes/injuries were down, and medical calls dropped because we think people did not want to go the hospital.”



Chief Helms said one of the greatest obstacles for the department was not day-to-day business, or responding to certain types of calls, but purchasing safety supplies.



“Throughout a normal year, we are stocked with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). However, one our greatest concerns last year, during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic was having enough N-95 masks, gowns, gloves and cleaning supplies. Thankfully, with the help of many in the local and statewide emergency management system, we worked through these issues and are prepared now more than ever for this long-lasting health crisis,” said Helms.



Overall, the total 2020 service calls tallied up at 6,899, down 4% from the previous recording breaking year of 7,204.

Fire calls declined by 21%, followed by a reduction of false fire alarms by 19%, mostly because schools, restaurants and businesses were closed for several weeks during the spring stay at home order.



Medical calls were down overall by 4% compared to 2019, however overdose related calls were up by 22%. Of the total calls for service – 65% are medically related.



Call types that saw a slight increase were service calls by 13% and good intent calls by 13%.



Calls are categorized by the National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS) Code Guide. A breakdown of the 2020 calls for service are as follows:



Total Calls for Service: 6,899

Fire: 100 Overpressure/Explosion/Overheat (no fire): 51 Rescue/EMS/Medical: 4,434 Hazardous Condition/No Fire: 144 Service Calls: 893 Good Intent Call: 608 False Alarm/False Call: 657 Severe Weather/Natural Disaster: 7 Special Incident Type: 5



The Wheeling Fire Department has serviced the residents and visitors of the City of Wheeling since 1869 and staffs 97 full-time firefighters/EMTs in seven fire stations throughout the city.