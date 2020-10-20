Wheeling Fire Dept. contains fire in Warwood home

WARWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) Wheeling Fire Department firefighters were successful in putting out a house fire tonight at 330 Warwood Avenue.

The department received the fire call just after 8 p.m. tonight.

Firefighters quickly contained the fire to one room. Dense smoke filled the house.

No other structures were involved.

There was one person in the home at the time of the fire, and this resident made it out safely.

Route 2 was shut down for an hour while crews fought the fire. It is now reopened.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

