Wheeling Fire & Police Departments Issue Reminder on Prohibited Fireworks

As the Independence Day holiday approaches, the City of Wheeling’s public safety forces are reminding those who plan on celebrating not to use prohibited fireworks within city limits.

A city ordinance PROHIBITS any firework that propels into the air that is combustible or explosive, flammable or audible—including: bottle & sky rockets, roman candles and sky lanterns.

Although prohibited fireworks can be purchased after a change in state law in 2016, they are still not permitted to be used within the City of Wheeling.

The ordinance exists under the city’s fire prevention code in order to keep people and properties safe from any potential fire hazard. Failure to obey the city’s ordinance can result in a citation from law enforcement.

The ordinance does allow certain fireworks to be used within city limits. They include sparklers, fountains, party poppers, snaps, smoke devices, and various non-propellant noisemakers.