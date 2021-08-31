Wheeling firefighters all trained up to respond to calls involving dementia patients

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)-Wheeling firefighters are fully prepared to take calls that go beyond the usual search and rescue.

They’ve all gone through “Specialized Dementia” Training. It’s taught first responders what they should do to respond and engage with those living with dementia: an illness first responders say is very present in our community.

Getting calls involving patients with early onset dementia isn’t unheard of to the fire department. But first responders say it’s not so easy to point out. That’s where this training comes in.

“It’s another tool in our arsenal to help identify early signs, and get the patients that care they need. That’s our main goal, no matter what type of patient we’re dealing with. We want them to get the proper care and get back to their normal life as soon as possible.” Jim Blazier, Chief of Wheeling Fire Department

Not just Wheeling firefighters, but paramedics and EMTs all took the hour-and-a-half-long training. They’ve also learned the signs telling them they’re dealing with a dementia patient, and the best ways to approach the situation.

