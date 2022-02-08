Wheeling firefighters lobbying to expand bill protecting firefighters contracting cancer

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WTRF)-Three more cancer types might be covered for West Virginia firefighters under the cancer presumption bill.

Wheeling firefighters have initially lobbied for the bill in Charleston four years ago, but they’re going back to expand it.

They’re going for the annual Michael A. Zambito Conference. It’s name after a retired Wheeling Assistant Fire Chief and Former Secretary of Treasurer of the State Union. Wheeling firefighters say Zambito also was instrumental in voicing firefighters needs to legislators.

Now, they’re going back to Charleston to add three more cancer types to the cancer presumption bill.Those include bladder cancer, testicular cancer, and mesothelioma cancer.

If that gets passed, those cancer types would also be covered under workers comp.

“Firefighters get cancer, and we’re going to do everything we can to prevent it: Clean our gear, take care of ourselves. But we need help, and through the cancer presumption bill, when a fire fighter does contract a fire fighter specific cancer, we’re covered.” Bob Heldreth, Wheeling firefighters Local 12 President

The conference begins tomorrow, and then the following day, they will meet with legislators.

If the expansion gets approved and passed, it’s expected to go in effect come July.