Wheeling Firefighters Local 12 honor fallen firefighters

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- For years, Wheeling Firefighters Local 12 have honored those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

This year was no different, honoring the 10 firefighters who have died in the line of duty, including the 28th anniversary of Robert Foster who died in the line of duty in 1991.

Wheeling firefighters, Wheeling PD and families all came together to also honor Lt. Greg Hinzey who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer this year.

After doing these ceremonies for all of these years, Chief Larry Helms says “the one this year hits home because of the recent passing of Lt. Hinzey” and “it was more in the heart today than it was in the past.”