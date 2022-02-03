Wheeling firefighters prep for icy road conditions

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRf)- When icy weathers rolls in, you might have the luxury of staying in and avoiding the hazardous road conditions. Meanwhile, first responders are on standby to hit the road for any emergency, and Wheeling firefighters are always prepared for it.

Whenever they get a call, Chief Jim Blaizer says safety is first and foremost. Things like tire chains and driving slower help them in these conditions. But, in some cases, the chief says they might call in additional help.

While they’re on the roads, firefighters remind everyone to be cautious.

“Please try to stay in. Don’t go out, and drive if it’s very dangerous. Let road crews go out and do their job. That prevents a lot of accidents and may prevent the need for us to go out.” Chief Jim Blazier, Wheeling Fire Department

Chief Blazier say these road condition might delay their response time, so they ask everyone to be patience.