Wheeling firefighters pump iron in memory of fallen chief

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling firefighters pushed their heart rate up this morning in honor of a fallen hero.

Members of Local 12 worked out this morning to remember Assistant Chief Robert Foster, who died in the line of duty 30 years ago.

With a toddler in tow, they ran, lifted weights, and did jumping jacks and squats.

They tell 7news they’re hoping this memorial through fitness will become a yearly event.

Firefighters and members of the public gathered at WesBanco Arena yesterday afternoon to commemorate Foster and the nine other Wheeling firefighters who died while doing their job.