Wheeling Firefighters responded to a house fire in the Elm Grove area Friday morning.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Firefighters were called to Overbrook Avenue for a duplex that was on fire around 3:15 am.

When crews arrived, a fire was seen coming from the second floor of the structure and the neighborhood was blanketed with smoke.

Wheeling fire says they were able to extinguish the fire quickly and all occupants were able to escape unharmed.

No firefighters were injured.

A cause remains under investigation by WFD.