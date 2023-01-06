WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Now that the Streetscape Project is well on its way, Wheeling wants to make another long-term move using a $400,000 grant the city has received.

City Manager Robert Herron says officials would like to move the Ohio Valley Regional Transit Authority bus stop located in downtown to somewhere different.

Currently, the bus stop is located in front of the Intermodal Parking Garage on Main Street.

Herron says the city wants to change that and put the bus stop along Nailer Way between the Intermodal Parking Garage and WesBanco Arena for those who are waiting to ride on OVERTA.

So we put together a project to build a kind of a pavilion in between the two buildings that the buses would drive under and folks could enter the buses without being out in the weather. So this earmark enables us to through OVERTA to do the engineering and the design for that project see what the cost would be, make sure it’s feasible that it can be done and then once work is done that hopefully be able to submit another congressionally directed spending request for the actual construction of the building. Robert Herron, Wheeling City Manager

Herron says first they’ll focus on the engineering and design of the proposed pavillion project and then the city will submit a second request to help pay for the actual construction of the project.