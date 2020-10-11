Wheeling going back and forth on what to do with the Nelson Jordan Center

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — There’s a tug of war between Wheeling council members on WHAT to do with the Nelson Jordan Center.

The city has been holding on to its only in-door recreational facility, but now it’s being asked; should council sell the rec and partner with another organization on a shared space?

It needs a lot of work — Several hundreds of thousands of dollars of work, according to Wheeling’s mayor, to be brought up to modern day standards.

But the Nelson Jordan Center is historically significant, going back decades for the east Wheeling community, so for many, relocating money to a new facility is selling away part of Wheeling’s feeling.

Right now, the building needs a lot of work. A lot more work than the current budget has. So the conversation is; do we invest in the Nelson Jordan Center and bring it up to date or do we move it somewhere else in the East Wheeling community? Glenn Elliott, Wheeling Mayor

It needs up-to-date equipment; HVAC system and ADA ramps.

Councilwoman Rosemary Ketchum called on council to fix the center weeks ago, but the mayor says they’re trying to finesse the budget to keep the Nelson Jordan Center in possession.