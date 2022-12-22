WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A grand and beautiful space was transformed for what some would reason is an even more beautiful purpose.

As the temperatures drop, at 8:00 p.m. the Catholic Charities Center on Main Street will open as an overnight shelter.

The grand ballroom is now filled with 50 beds.

Nonprofits and the city came together leading up to the opening, knowing no one deserves to freeze in the cold.

And since the city could not provide the OVMC building again this year, Catholic Charities said it was time to host.

“Tonight, we’ll have homeless guests from all over the city show up around 8 o’clock looking for a place of respite, especially in this cold weather.” Mark Phillips, Chief Operating Officer at Catholic Charities WV

“This is considered a low-barrier shelter which means you do not need an ID to get into the door. We accept the fact that there are people still in active addiction. So, we don’t make any judgments. The only strong rule is that there is no violence.” John Moses, Shelter Director

Especially during the holidays, Moses says people seek the warmth of a heart: Someone to talk to.

He says it comes full circle that many of the staff at the shelter have experienced homelessness themselves.

Over the past decade, approximately 1500 people have found warmth.

The 8:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. shelter will wrap in mid-March and donations can be made out to the LifeHub at 2000 Main Street.