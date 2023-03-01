Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – After recording the third warmest monthly average temperature for January, 2023 continues to sizzle with February!

With February 2023 closed, we can now turn to the last month in review for the Wheeling Ohio County Airport.

Month in review of February for the Wheeling Ohio County Airport.

During Feb 2023, our average high temperature was 12 plus degrees above average!

Monthly average max temperature for Wheeling Ohio County Airport.

52.5 degrees is the warmest average max temperature for the month of February on record, breaking the old record by nearly 1.5 degrees.

The data collection of records being broke continue for February.

Average temperature for the month of February at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport.

When you average the high and low temperatures together, we experienced the second warmest February on record and was only a tenth of a degree away from being tied with or breaking the old record set back in 2017.

What about March 2023?

I would not put all the weight in the world within monthly temperature outlooks because hemispheric circulation (upper-air patterns) can shift too and from very easily.

March temp outlook favors slightly cooler than average conditions for the Ohio Valley.

Overall, temperatures will hover around the 30s and 40s with a few warmer than average days.

