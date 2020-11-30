Wheeling has salt on deck for first snowfall of season

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) — Officials in the city of Wheeling tell us they will be ready for this area’s first snowfall. Right now crews are hard at work upgrading their equipment.

They’ve spent much of the day installing salt spreaders onto city trucks so they’ll be ready to go once the snow starts coming down.

Public Works Director Rusty Jebbia says crews will be out and about throughout the night monitoring our roadways.

Well, we’ll see how it starts to fall, and as we start getting calls in from our guys that will be working throughout the night, and uh, uh, some of the other calls will come in, we’ll be responding and trying to get the roads clear as soon as possible. Rusty Jebbia – Public Works Director

Mr. Jebbia says they have plenty of salt that they’ve been stockpiling from last year, and they are in good shape. He also urges people to show some common sense.

When the roads start to get slick, slow down, pay attention and keep an eye out for other drivers.