WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –

A one million dollar renovation project has left Wheeling Health Right with a lot to celebrate.

Community leaders and supporters were invited to an open house Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the completion. They’ve expanded Health Right’s footprint, therefore expanding what it can do to help the patients.

Wheeling Health Right has emerged from the pandemic stronger than ever

“COVID caused us to realize we needed to do this, but it really has been positive in every way you can think of.” Kathie Brown

Executive Director, Wheeling Health Right

The pharmacy now has a drive-through window.

“People nowadays are accustomed to drive-throughs. Fast food, banks, we’re all used to it. It’s convenient, if you have children in the car especially, you don’t have to get out of the car and it’s quite frankly more practical.” Donald Rebich

Head Pharmacist, Wheeling Health Right

The dental clinic has expanded. There are now three rooms called operatories, and they’re planning a fourth.

“It really is like an operating room. We do things here because people don’t have insurance or don’t have the ability to get to the hospital, we do things here that are major surgeries. We have the dentists who are doing oral surgeries right in the chair.” Kathie Brown

Executive Director, Wheeling Health Right

There is new flooring throughout the building. And a new enlarged conference room.



And soon they’ll roll out their new mobile service

“Our bus will be here sometime in January. It will provide a mobile medical unit for our patients. They can’t get to us but we can get to them.” Sheila McGhee

Phlebotomist, Wheeling Health Right

Wheeling Health Right serves residents of five counties in West Virginia plus Belmont County in Ohio.