Wheeling Health Right faces busy week of COVID-19 testing

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Health Right administered 83 tests in the first week of their free COVID-19 testing.

Wheeling Health Right Executive Director Kathie Brown says staff has been working hard to make sure patients are in and out as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Brown says it has been busy the past week but has been going smoothly.

Out of the 83 tests administered last week, Brown says she is only aware of one positive case, only because after a patient is tested, it’s out of Wheeling Health Rights hands.

The tests are sent to a third party lab, which can cause some confusion for patients looking for their results.

Tests are sent to LabCorp and results are sent to the Department of Health and Human Resources where contact tracing is done.