WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It is that time of year when Wheeling Health Right is looking for support from the community to allow them to continue to treat anyone in the Ohio Valley regardless of their circumstances.

The clinic is making its annual appeal to the community for its ongoing support to help them in their day-to-day operations as a free clinic.

This year, the appeal is even more important than in recent years as many people who receive services from Health Right are losing Medicaid that they had due to the pandemic. This is resulting in the clinic seeing a large increase in the number of uninsured patients that they are caring for.

The Executive Director of Health Right Kathie Brown shares the importance of having support from the local community.

”We don’t ever want to have to turn anybody away, so we try to find a way to continue to do it. And we do well, we get support from the state, but we need to raise about 50% of our budget locally, within our communities and our budget is about 2.7 million. So we’ve got to raise half of that within the community and grants and things like that. So ongoing support is extremely important.” Kathie Brown – Executive Director, Wheeling Health Right

The clinic will also be having its annual fundraiser in addition to the appeal that will happen in May of the upcoming year.

If you would like to make any donations to the clinic you can visit their website or simply stop by their offices located at 61 29th St. in Wheeling.

Donations of $500 or more are eligible for 50% in tax credits for West Virginia taxes.