Wheeling Health Right offers free COVID-19 testing starting Tuesday

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Starting Tuesday, Oct. 13, Wheeling Health Right will be the site of free COVID testing every weekday.

Executive Director Kathie Brown says the governor’s office and the DHHR asked them–along with some other clinics and hospitals–to provide the service, and they said yes.

They say it will be every Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and no doctor’s referral is needed.

You can be from another community, even another state.

“All you need is an ID,” explained Brown. “You have to tell us where you live and give us a good contact number. We can’t have a number that’s not real or that doesn’t work anymore. It must be a good contact number so if you are positive, the health department can get in touch with you. So that’s important.”

She says you must wear a mask.

You can simply walk in, tell them you’re there for COVID testing, and you’ll be taken straight back to the respiratory room.

After your test, you’ll leave through the back door.

You’ll get a call with your result from your county’s health department within a few days.