Wheeling Health Right provides mental health services thanks to new partnerships

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Health Right officials say they had offered some forms of mental health options for years, but their partnering provider recently discontinued their services.



Officials say that left them with no psychiatric specialists during the COVID 19 crisis, when more people than ever were coming in with mental health issues.



They say they were seeing more depression, anxiety, drug abuse and alcoholism than ever before, along with bipolar disorder and paranoid schizophrenia.



So they have now partnered with two different agencies—Southeast Health Care and a nurse practitioner in private practice.



Each comes to Health Right once a week on alternating weeks, giving the Health Right the ability to serve mental health patients weekly.



They say a general practitioner isn’t equipped to handle the specific needs of these patients.



They emphasize the need for not only medication management but actual connection with a therapist.



Health Right serves residents of Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Brooke and Tyler counties.



They can be reached at (304) 233-9323.