WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Heritage hosted a panel discussion Thursday night in the atrium of the Wheeling Artisan Center with three women entrepreneurs.

The discussion focused on the challenges, opportunities and advantages that come with being a female business owner in Wheeling.

The owners of House of Rouse and REStyle Consignment along with the co-owner of Rust Belt Restoration were all panelists.

According to Wheeling Heritage Communications and Development Manager Alex Panas, these women are both making history on their own as young female entrepreneurs and are contributing to the economic vitality in Wheeling.

We were really excited to hear their perspective on what it’s like to own a business in Wheeling. What are their challenges and what resources have really helped them get them where they are today and make them feel comfortable starting a business in the Ohio Valley. Alex Panas, Wheeling Heritage

Panas says it was interesting to hear that although all three women have very different businesses, they still deal with very similar situations when it comes to running their own businesses in the Friendly City.

Two of those challenges include how much they rely on mentors and boundary setting when it comes to managing their own schedules.

Panas says all of the women often times find themselves working seven days a week.