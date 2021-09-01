Wheeling Heritage keeping the historic legacy of Friendly City alive, thanks to one grant

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)-Wheeling Heritage is keeping the historic legacy of our Friendly City alive with one grant. But the process isn’t quite in the works yet.

The city of Wheeling as we know is full of historical buildings still standing after all these years. But it won’t stay standing all by itself. That’s where this National Park Service Grant steps in.

Wheeling Heritage says only 11 organizations were awarded this grant: Wheeling Heritage being one of them. It’s a $750,000 dollar grant, meant to go into the hands of local entities that can subgrant it to those who need it. It’s for those owning or considering re-developing historic properties around here.

But there’s still a few months to go before this process even begins. Until then, Wheeling Heritage’s Betsey Sweeny can’t wait to see what these federal dollars will turn our city into one day.

“This grant has the potential to be transformational for our city. It’s a large pool of money that will be able to affect, change many projects that maybe wouldn’t otherwise happen.” Betsy Sweeny, director of heritage programming at Wheeling heritage

Wheeling Heritage still has to put together a set of criteria that determines who qualifies for the Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program.

The applications are expected to be available for people by late Spring, early Summer. If you’re interested, Wheeling Heritage says keep an eye on their website and social media for updates.