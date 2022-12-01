The Wheeling Police Department wants to inform the public of increased security and vehicular traffic in and around Wheeling Island Stadium this weekend for the West Virginia Super Six High School Football Championship games. In addition to a large law enforcement presence throughout the two-day event, residents and visitors should expect increased traffic– especially on Zane Street and at I-70 access points at the conclusion of all three games.

GAME TIMES: Games will be played at 7 p.m. Friday and Noon and 7 p.m. Saturday.

SAFETY & STADUIM RULES & REMINDERS:

Keep your vehicle LOCKED at all times. Smoking is NOT permitted INSIDE the stadium. (There will be a designated area

OUTSIDE the stadium grounds for smoking.) Portable heaters are NOT permitted inside the stadium. NO ALCOHOL is allowed in the area.

PARKING/TRAFFIC INFORMATION:

Handicapped parking is limited – plan ahead or drop off those with physical needs curbside. Parking in the Casino lot is suggested (not street parking). The Wheeling Suspension Bridge is CLOSED to all traffic. The Fort Henry Bridge (bridge that carries I-70 over the Ohio River) is the only way to access Wheeling Island. Lanes are currently restricted in this area for construction – slow down and use extreme caution.

ALERTS: