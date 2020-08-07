Wheeling High Schools join forces for social justice

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Park High School joined together with The Linsly School and Wheeling Central Catholic High School to create “Wheeling Social Justice Allies” to address racial and social injustice.

The goal is to create student groups within each school’s community to support and strengthen the understanding of issues of social justice.

Student’s will be involved in collaborating with each other to share ideas and strengthen the already tight community.

Each school’s faculty and student’s are all excited to show their dedication to improving social justice in the area.