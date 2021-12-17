Wheeling homeless camp catches fire

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- A homeless camp under US Route 250 caught on fire early Friday morning.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Eric Cianelli, the call came in around 7 a.m. after a tent caught fire at the homeless camp.

Authorities say both people inside the tent escaped unharmed.

The West Virginia DOH has been notified and authorities are investigating whether the bridge was damaged.

Officials say there doesn’t appear to be any serious harm done.

This is a developing story, stay with 7News for updates.