Wheeling Hospital and WVU affiliates ranked in national report

(WHEELING, W.VA.) Wheeling Hospital, managed by West Virginia University Medicine, was recognized in US News & World Report’s Best Hospitals 2020-2021 as High Performing in COPD and Heart Failure specialties.

Six WVU hospitals were recognized–four member hospitals and two managed hospitals:

Wheeling Hospital (managed hospital) high performing in COPD and heart failure

Berkley Medical Center –high performing in COPD

Camden Clark Medical Center–high performing in COPD and heart failure

Ruby Memorial–high performing in COPD and heart failure

Uniontown Hospital (managed hospital) high performing in COPD

United Hospital Center–high performing in COPD and heart failure

Kareen Simon, Wheeling Hospital’s executive vice president and chief operating officer said, “A lot of credit for our recognition can be attributed to the team effort coordinated with physicians, specialists and various programs including the chest pain center, transitional care clinic and heart and vascular center. Our experience team manages patients from the moment they get here until well after discharge. It’s a great continuum of care.”

Albert L. Wright Jr., president and CEO of West Virginia University Health system says, “We are thrilled to have more specialties and more hospitals recognized by US News & World Report. These rankings validate the strides we have made in strengthening our system and the care we provide throughout it “

US News & World Report’s best hospital rankings are designed to help patients make informed choices about their healthcare and have been in place for 31 years.

For the 2020-2021 rankings, US News evaluated more than 4500 facilities nationwide.