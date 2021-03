WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) If you drive past Wheeling Hospital this week, you might notice some changes on the outside of the building.





That’s because they’re about to join the WVU Health System — and they’re changing their signs to reflect it.

Officials say the deal includes a 50-year lease of the hospital and its facilities like the Continuous Care and Wellness Centers.



They will officially sign on April 1 with the WVU Health System and the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston.