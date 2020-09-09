Wheeling Hospital Continuous Care Center reports employee COVID Cases; visitation suspended

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Continuous Care Center (CCC) at Wheeling Hospital is reporting that three employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result the CCC has suspended all visitation.

The CCC said the employees do not routinely provide direct patient care and did not work at the facility within 48 hours of the onset of their symptoms.

The employees will quarantine at home in accordance with the state, local and CDC guidelines regarding safe return to work in a nursing home.

COVID outbreak criteria is defined as one or more COVID-19 positive employee(s) or resident(s).

The facility, in conjunction with the Ohio County Health Department, will test all employees and residents at least weekly until there are 14 consecutive days without positive COVID-19 test results.

CCC Medical Director Dr. Michael Wayt praised the employees for reporting their symptoms promptly and prior to reporting to work. “These individuals are to be applauded for not sweeping their symptoms under the rug, no matter if they only experience mild symptoms,” Wayt said. “Their actions can potentially save lives.”

Administrator Christy Tarr said all staff at the facility have diligently practiced infection prevention measures since the start of the pandemic.

“I’m extremely proud of the staffs’ unwavering dedication to helping the residents maintain a dignified balance between staying isolated from the virus and remaining socially active,” Tarr said.

Visitation to the center is suspended until there are 14 consecutive days free of COVID positive test results and there is no significant community spread of the virus.