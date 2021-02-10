Wheeling Hospital Eases Visitation Restrictions

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Hospital is easing visitation restrictions

Visitation hours are now 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. to CVSD, IMU, Oncology, floors 4 and 5 in the main hospital, and floors 3 and 4 of Tower 5.

Only 1 visitor per patient per day is permitted.

Visitation has resumed to ICU, but will be 2-4 p.m. only. There is no visitation to floors 2 and 5 of Tower 5.

Guidelines for visitation for Labor and Delivery and Pediatrics remain the same:

In Labor and Delivery (one visitor al per patient per day); and Pediatrics (two visitors per patient per day to allow mother and father to visit).

Other visits will be handled on case-by-case basis.

Visitors must enter and exit through the Main Entrance. They will be screened and required to wear masks. They must remain in the patient’s room while in the hospital and are not permitted in common areas, including the cafeteria and Gift Shop.