Wheeling Hospital Further Eases Visitor Restrictions

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- As of Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, visitation restrictions at Wheeling Hospital due to COVID-19 are further eased.

Hours have been increased and visitors will now be allowed in the cafeteria and Gift Shop.

Also, the Tower 1 entrance and exit will reopen from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to accommodate those with scheduled physician and outpatient appointments.

Visitation hours are now 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to ICU, CVSD, IMU, Oncology, floors 4 and 5 in the main hospital, and floor 4 of Tower 5. Only 1 visitor per patient per day is permitted, but they are not required to remain in the patient’s room during the entire visit.

There is no visitation to floors 2 and 5 of Tower 5. Other visits will be handled on case-by-case basis.

Guidelines for visitation for Labor and Delivery and Pediatrics remain the same:

· in Labor and Delivery (one visitor al per patient per day); and Pediatrics (two visitors per patient per day to allow mother and father to visit).

Visitors must enter and exit through the Main Entrance