Wheeling Hospital installing semi-permanent tent outside Emergency-Trauma Department to assist with surge

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Hospital CEO, Douglass Harrison, has announced that the hospital will install a semi-permanent tent outside their Emergency-Trauma Department to assist with the latest surge.
The tent will hold 10-12 non-COVID ER overflow patients. It will have flooring, will be heated, have hot and cold running water, computer hookups, and phone lines. The patients will be comfortable and receive treatment in a much more timely manner.CEO Douglass Harrison
Wheeling Hospital says the tent will open next week.
