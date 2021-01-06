Wheeling Hospital Issues New Visitation Restrictions

WHEELING, WV – As of Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, visitation will be further restricted at Wheeling Hospital due to the COVID-19 surge.

There will be no visitation to floors 2, 3 4, and 5 of Tower 5 or to the ICU. In addition, visitation to CVSD, IMU, Oncology, and Floors 4 and 5 Main Hospital will be permitted only between the hours of 2-4 p.m. Only 1 visit per patient per day is permitted.

Visitation guidelines for Labor and Delivery and Pediatrics remain the same:

· In Labor and Delivery (one visitor al per patient per day); and Pediatrics (two visitors per patient per day to allow mother and father to visit).

Other visits will be handled on case-by-case basis.

Visitors must enter and exit through the Main Entrance. They will be screened and required to wear masks. They must remain in the patient’s room while in the hospital and are not permitted in common areas, including the cafeteria and Gift Shop.

No visitors under age 18 permitted.

To further address the surge in patients, the hospital is installing a tent to help with ER overflow.

“To help with the surge we’ve been experiencing, we’re installing a semi-permanent tent outside our Emergency-Trauma Department,” Wheeling Hospital CEO Douglass Harrison said.

“The tent, which will open next week, will hold 10-12 non-COVID ER overflow patients. It will have flooring, will be heated, have hot and cold running water, computer hookups and phone lines. The patients will be comfortable and receive treatment in a much more timely manner.”