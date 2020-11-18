Wheeling Hospital issues statement on COVID-19 beds

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)-Wheeling Hospital CEO, Douglass Harrison has issued a statement regarding the COVID-19 bed situation at the hospital.
We are experiencing an increased number of COVID-positive patients at this time. The hospital is currently at 75% capacity and the ICU is at 72% capacity. We have opened additional negative pressure rooms in the hospital to isolate suspected COVID patients as well. We are managing, but it is stressful. The biggest concern is staffing. Many employees are either out with COVID or are quarantined due to potential exposure. The next several weeks will certainly be a trying time for all health care entities, not just Wheeling Hospital. I would urge the community to be very cautious this holiday season about large gatherings. Try to limit gatherings to people within your household or with immediate family. Please wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing of at least 6 feet apart. If the community can do its part in helping stop the spread, that makes their local hospital a much safer placeDouglass Harrison- Wheeling Hospital CEO
Yesterday, 7News spoke to Reynolds Hospital about their COVID-19 bed situation and you can read that here
