Wheeling Hospital sees a rise of Covid-19 patients

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Hospital says they have seen a rise of COVID-19 patients as numbers rise in Ohio County.

Wheeling Hospital CEO Doug Harrison provided the following statement to 7News.

We are seeing an uptick in positive COVID cases at Wheeling Hospital. As much as patients can utilize our numerous outpatient locations for care, that would be ideal. Please remember we have numerous off-site lab draw stations, walk-in clinics and an urgent care center staffed and ready to see patients. We would also remind patients that we are still limiting the number of visitors into the hospital during this time. If patients can utilize telehealth visits during this time, that would help decompress the amount of traffic into the hospital. And as always, remember to wear your mask and social distance CEO Douglass Harrison

As of Sunday (11/9/2020), the last coronavirus update provided by the WV DHHR, Ohio County currently has 768 total cases.

On the WV DHHR map, Ohio County has infection rate of 54.16 and a percent positivity of 4.46.