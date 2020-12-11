Wheeling Hospital urges that “seconds count”

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- Wheeling Hospital is urging people who have scheduled elective surgeries to not cancel their appointments due to covid-19.

The hospital has joined with the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions in pushing what they call their “Seconds Count” initiative.

They say seconds make a huge difference if patients are experiencing signs of a heart attack or stroke.

Nationwide, one in two people are afraid of coming to the hospital in fear of contracting covid-19.

That fear has led patients to delay their treatment, raising concerns for medical professionals.

“Both the heart and brain depend on the blood supply and the sooner that you get into the hospital to have the blood supply returned to those organs will save and give them much better long-term outcomes,” said Dr. Christopher Allen, the hospital’s Chief of Cardiology

Dr. Allen says ninety minutes can save the life of a patient who needs surgery to avoid a heart attack. It also allows the patient to have improved outcomes as far as heart failure.