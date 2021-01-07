Wheeling Hospital will open treatment tent for patients

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- With a surge in COVID-19 cases, Wheeling Hospital is making room for patients.

To do so, they are putting up an emergency tent to decompress main departments and clear space for sicker patients.

The tent is for lower acuity patients for quick, effective treatment but will be fully equipped and heated.

To lower the risk of spread– the tent will be used only for non-covid patients.

Not only does it limit spread but it will help the flow of patients.

Looking at our volumes and the patients we have in the emergency department that this will be an effective way to decrease the amount of patients in our waiting room. This tent will be utilized for patients that have no signs or symptoms of COVID, the main COVID patients will till be housed in the main ED department. Heather Merkel | Director of Emergency Services and Trauma Services, Wheeling Hospital

Once the tent is ready for patients on Monday, it will be open 7 days a week from 11 to 11.

Until then, Wheeling Hospital wants to remind everyone of their urgent care facility downtown.