Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Friendly City hosted a free movie night Friday evening at the J.B. Chambers Turf Field.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Only blankets were permitted on the field, while chairs were placed elsewhere in the facility.

It all started at dusk with a showing of “D.C. League of Super Pets.”

Featuring the talents of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Kate McKinnon, the plot revolves around Krypto the Superdog and Superman fighting crime side by side in Metropolis.

There were also concessions available for purchase.