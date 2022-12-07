WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wednesday (December 7, 2022) is the patriotic remembrance of Pearl Harbor Day and the 81st anniversary of the attack in Hawaii.

.And it is particularly fitting that Fort Henry Chapter of The Sons of the American Revolution presented the Hampton Inn Wheeling a commendation recognizing them for the honorable way in which they display the American flag.

The Hampton Inn Wheeling has a highly visible display of the flag consistent with the United States Flag Code.

The flag commendation certificate was presented to two Hampton Inn Wheeling employees by members of the Fort Henry Chapter.

We thought recognizing them for their appropriate display would be a good example to others and something that we do annually to recognize either a business or a family for that.

Jay Frey, President, Fort Henry Chapter

Not only do we serve guests from out of town, but we serve our location community and we love to be a beacon for our local community for the pride we display.” Trish Funkhouser, Office Manager, Hampton Inn Wheeling

The Sons of the American Revolution promotes patriotism, respect for national symbols and the value of American Citizenship.

The organization first established the flag commendation program in 1987.