Wheeling investigating a fire in Elm Grove

The Wheeling Fire Department is investigating a fire that took place early Monday morning in Elm Grove.

Around 12:30 a.m., firefighters were called to 125 Gamble Ave for a fully involved house fire.

When the first responding engine company arrived, heavy fire and smoke were showing from the rear of the house. The fire then spread inside to the upper floors, said officials.



Officials say the occupant was able to escape safely and no one else was injured during the incident.

An exact cause is unknown, as the fire remains under investigation by the WFD.