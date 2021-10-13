Wheeling is the home to the new Art Teacher of the Year

ELM GROVE, W.Va. (WTRF)- Ohio County Schools elementary teacher, Ellen Culler was named the West Virginia Art Education Association 2021 Elementary Art Educator Award.

Culler has been with Ohio County Schools since 1987 and currently serves as the art teacher at both Elm Grove Elementary and Bethlehem Elementary.

She started her teaching career in Florida with Broward County Schools but moved back to West Virginia to “give back” to her home state.

WVAVEA President-Elect Jeffrey B. Grubbs says “Culler submitted extensive documentation explaining how she has worked hard to e the best art teacher she can be.”

Culler will be recognized for her achievement at 6 p.m. on October 22.