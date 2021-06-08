Wheeling is trying to crackdown on fireworks

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- An Amendment is ready to be voted on by Council members to crackdown on fireworks in the city.

While it is not illegal to purchase fireworks in West Virginia, the Ordinance says firing them off in an Urban area is.

Councilman Dave Palmer says the fireworks are meant to be set off in a rural area, not in a place surrounded by homes.

The amendment would allow the Fire Chief to designate the Chief Fire Inspector to dispose of the fireworks; it will also come with harsher penalties.

It will also allow Police Officers to confiscate the fireworks and hand out a $500 fine, if the officers arrive on scene.

Palmer says the Amendment is meant to focus on keeping citizens, veterans and animals safe in their own communities.

We’re trying to protect our citizens and the freedom of our citizens to be able to relax in their homes and not be scared to death by loud noises. Councilman Dave Palmer | Ward 6

Palmer emphasized his point by reminding people of the many firework displays during the 4th of July and leading up to it.

There’s plenty of time to celebrate our freedom on that weekend without doing it in a neighborhood. Councilman Dave Palmer | Ward 6

The first reading of the Amendment were brought up in the last council meeting a week ago and it will be voted on next week, Tuesday June 15.