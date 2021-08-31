Wheeling Island Casino-Hotel-Racetrack donates over $5,000 to Madison Elementary

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Some exciting news this afternoon! Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack presented Madison Elementary with a check of more than 5 thousand dollars.

The money is thanks to its “game changer” program to go towards education and extra-curricular activities.

Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack President and G-M Kim Florence says the ability to help their own neighborhood’s children is a win win for everyone.

We’re always overwhelmed by the generosity of our associates but with the people that visit us. It’s important to give back to our neighborhood and the community that we live in. Kim Florence | President & GM, Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack

These funds certainly will help support that playground we’re building from scratch. It’ll also continue to drive academic programs and supports that we need. Also supports emotional and social skill building as well. Andrea Trio | Principal, Madison Elementary

Donations are made two ways. People can drop uncashed casino or racing vouchers into donation boxes.

Or workers can make a 5 dollar donation each friday for a dress down day.