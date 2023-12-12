OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A lot of area children are about to have a much merrier Christmas thanks to a donation from Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack.

Tuesday, they presented the Salvation Army of Wheeling with sleds full of toys, and a check for more than $5,100 to continue all of their great work in the community.

The toys were donated by guests, and the money came from the guests and employees through the casino’s Game Changer Program.

Officials with the Salvation Army tell us this donation will go a lot farther than just Christmas needs.

“Not only helps us take care of over 500 kids this year for Christmas, but also helps us with our feeding program, utility assistance, rent assistance and our shelter. So this not only helps us at Christmas but throughout the year.” Lt. John Lawrence, Salvation Army of Wheeling

“We just believe so much in what the Salvation Army does for our community. They are helpful in so many different ways, and we’re just really pleased as a corporate partner here in this community that we can offer support to them.” Kim Florence, President and GM of Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack

If you would like to find a way to support the Salvation Army, you can find details at their website.