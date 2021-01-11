Wheeling Island teen is missing

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police are looking for a 15-year old missing boy.
WPD is seeking information on a runaway juvenile, Michael “Trey” Monroe, 15, from the Wheeling Island area.
Should anyone know his whereabouts, they are urged to call police at 304-234-3664.
