Wheeling Island teen is missing

Ohio County
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police are looking for a 15-year old missing boy.

WPD is seeking information on a runaway juvenile, Michael “Trey” Monroe, 15, from the Wheeling Island area.

Should anyone know his whereabouts, they are urged to call police at 304-234-3664.

