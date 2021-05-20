Wheeling joins Nation in celebrating EMS appreciation week

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- EMS appreciation week continues through the Ohio Valley as the local heroes get the recognition they deserve.

It’s no question that this year has been one of the most difficult years for first responders, so the appreciation week means a little more this year.

Wheeling Rescue 1 Fire Engineer, Tom Haluscak, says it’s all just another day at the office but seeing the support means so much.

This is what we do and just to have those seven days where people recognize us that little extra really means a lot because it puts a big strain on us. Everybody reaches out and there’s times not even during this week when we get ‘thank you’ cards and letter from school kids. Tom Haluscak | Fire Engineer, Rescue 1

EMS appreciation week wraps up tomorrow so don’t worry you still have some time to send your thanks to some local heroes.