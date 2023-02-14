WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you look up you will see mylar balloons for what feels like miles.

And if you look straight ahead in all directions you can see bold and brilliant fresh flowers, plus an assortment of candies, wines and other gift items that will make anybody’s Valentine’s day complete.

In fact, you don’t have to go very far if you live in the Ohio Valley to find the number one florist in America.

When folks come in you’re going to see our floral shops are specifically at the front of the store for a reason. We want to welcome people and the colors that are amazing, very inviting and it’s an opportunity for us to showcase that we are the number one florist in the United States. Amy McCormick, Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager Amy McCormick says the floral team at the Wheeling location goes above and beyond creating a very special experience for the consumer over the years. They put so much thought into listening to the customer, deciding what kinds of baskets they want to put together, and they really do their vignettes very well. They’re helping the cost for helping a customer make that decision. Amy McCormick, Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager

If fresh flowers aren’t what you are looking for, how about a beautiful basket for your Valentine.

We have amazing baskets. Everything from a bottle of wine, a good book. We have some bath salts. You’re going to be able to find anything for anyone at Kroger. We have everything from being able to get something for a toddler up to 100 years. Amy McCormick, Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager

Experts in their field, the floral staff can answer all of your questions. Justin Daugherty of Wheeling had some thoughts in mind when picking out the perfect present for his Valentine.

I didn’t want to go for flowers. I just wanted to do something different, maybe a bear or something like that. Something non-traditional and then take her to and do something that she likes. Justin Daugherty, Wheeling resident

Daugherty says sometimes you have to lean on others when looking for that perfect gift.

It takes time to think about it. Sometimes you even have to consult somebody else. I mean it is what it is. Justin Daugherty, Wheeling resident

Our number one selling item is twelve stem red roses and our second best selling item is our candy bouquets. Amy McCormick, Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager

Next to the dozen red roses and candy bouquet you could buy your Valentine one of these beer bouquets how about a Bud with peanut and chocolates or if your man wants to watch his figure you could go with the Bud Light.

During Valentine’s Day we have those in a nice heart shaped container. They are amazing. They taste delicious and it’s actually nice to even add those with a bouquet of flowers for your Valentine. Amy McCormick, Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager

Kroger has partnered with DoorDash to offer same day service, not just on Valentine’s Day, but for all of those special occasions in your life.

Just go to kroger.com to place your order.