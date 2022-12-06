WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Three separate lawsuits have been filed in Ohio County alleging missing wages and other complaints involving pay.

Nearly 40 Ohio County employees have filed the lawsuit and have named the Ohio County Commission as the defendant in all three.

7News spoke with attorney Teresa Toriseva Tuesday morning about the lawsuits that were filed Monday.

Toriseva says she was asked to represent the county employees who mostly include sheriff deputies and the civilian employees who support them.

She says some of their complaints include missing at least a week of wages to other missing wages the county has refused to pay for like the appropriate COVID pay rate.

According to Toriseva, the employees were supposed to receive double the time during the pandemic compared to their pre-COVID base rate.

Another complaint by the deputies, she says, is that they were forced to use personal sick leave they earned for work-related reasons.

Some of the work related reasons were rule changes, for example, by the county commission that required deputy sheriffs to not come to work for reasons related to COVID, quarantining reasons, if they had traveled out of town and they needed to quarantine. So, there are a lot of different reasons, but most of them are related to COVID. All of them are related to reasons imposed by the employer and they were forced to use personal sick leave. Teresa Toriseva, Trial Lawyer

Toriseva has spent a large portion of her career representing cases that fight to protect people who work in law enforcement and public safety.

She says the Ohio County Commission has ignored these issues and the plaintiffs felt the lawsuits were the only option left.

Toriseva also says all three trials have been assigned to three separate judges.

Meantime, 7News reached out to the Ohio County Commission, and County Commission Administrator Randy Russell says he is not permitted to talk about the lawsuits.