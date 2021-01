Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF)-The Lebanese Restaurant & Bakery has announced a new location.

The announcement was made on their Facebook page

The new location will be 3803 Jacob Street in Wheeling.

The Bakery will only be for takeout, pre-order, and catering only. There will be no seating at this time.

They say later this year be opening a full blown Lebanese Restaurant named Sawa,